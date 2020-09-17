Wildfire smoke a concern for vulnerable people in our area

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - While it makes for picturesque sunsets for many, the smoke that's drifted into the Coulee Region can cause problems for people with respiratory conditions.

Dr. Todd Mahr, an allergist with Gundersen Health System, suggests that until the smoke passes through the area that people with asthma or other respiratory illnesses limit their time outdoors.

“Smoke from fires is a dangerous irritant to the eyes and respiratory system. It can make heart conditions and lung diseases like asthma worse,” Dr. Mahr said in a statement. “Children are especially vulnerable because their lungs are less developed, and they are closer to the ground, and thus more likely to take in more smoke.”

Dr. Mahr recommends people stay indoors if you smell smoke. He also said to control asthma with medication or contact your doctor if you're experiencing breathing problems. To avoid polluting indoor air, skip any grilling or frying foods. Lastly, people with respiratory problems should wear an N95 mask if needing to be outside.