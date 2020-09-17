Will seniors show up in-person on election day?

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The latest poll from AARP shows the majority of Wisconsin voters over the age of 49 will not be voting in-person on November 3rd.

The report details 45% of folks 50+ will vote in-person on election day, 17% will vote early, and 34% will vote absentee.

Wisconsin AARP Advocacy Director Lisa Lamkins explained additional findings on priorities for those surveyed. "Issues like Social Security, Medicare, and lowering prescription drug prices actually transcend partisan politics here in Wisconsin," said Lamkins.

The report also found that majority of older Wisconsinites are worried about getting coronavirus (54%).

To register or explore your options for voting, go to myvote.wi.gov