Wilson earns WNBA’s Most Valuable Player award

A’ja Wilson earns WNBA Most Valuable Player honors after leading Las Vegas to 18-4 record and top seed in the league’s playoffs. The No. 1 overall pick three years ago led the Aces to an 18-4 record during the shortened season and the top seed in the WNBA playoffs. Wilson averaged 20.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and two blocks this year for the Aces. Minnesota sweeps rookie of the year and coach of the year awards with Crystal Dangerfield and Cheryl Reeve winning. Dangerfield, who was picked in the second round, becomes lowest drafted player to win rookie of the year.