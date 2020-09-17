Wisconsin reports largest single-day increase of COVID-19 positive tests

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin again posted its largest single-day increase of new positive COVID-19 tests Thursday as cases continue to spike in the Badger state.

The Department of Health Services reported 11,445 new test results since yesterday, of which 2,034—or 17.8 percent—came back positive, according to new numbers released today.

This is the largest single-day positive COVID-19 test total. It beat the previous record by 456 tests.

The remaining tests returned negative results. However, a negative test only means the person tested did not have the disease at the time. They could still contract COVID-19.

Measuring the percentage of new cases returned in tests each day helps differentiate if increases in cases are due to greater spread or more testing, according to DHS.

The seven-day average of daily reported positive cases rose to 1,409, up from 1004 a week ago.

DHS reported three new deaths, raising the total to 1,231 people (1.3 percent of positive cases).

The state reported 9,411 new negative test results.

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 81,902 or 86.5 percent, are considered recovered.

The state reported 68 new hospitalizations. Wisconsin hospitals are currently treating 370 patients with COVID-19. Of those, 103 are in intensive care units.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

