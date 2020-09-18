ATV/UTV’s are now accessible in the City of Tomah

TOMAH Wis. (WXOW) - People can now drive an ATV or UTV down city streets in Tomah. Friday marked the first full day. The change is something that staff at the Tomah Chamber and Visitors Center said was five years in the making.

Tina Thompson, the President/CEO of Tomah Chamber & Visitor Center, said her job is to make sure Tomah can branch out.

"We're excited to be able to open up our streets and see ATV/UTV activity happening here," Thompson said. "We are a tourism entity, so we certainly want to use any tool into our toolbox to bring people into town."

Thompson said there could be a stigma surrounding people who own ATVs, that those people are young and reckless or that ATV and UTV's are dangerous.

"I think there are misunderstandings about who and what stereotypical ATV drivers are. The reality is that people in ATV clubs are a well self-policed, blue-collar group of people who want to get outdoors and have some fun," Thompson said. "With anything new, it just a lot of education and conversation and for people to come to an understanding."

Weston Meyers, Sale Manager at Rod's Ride on Powersports, said that any motorized vehicle comes responsibility and precautions.

"ATV and UTV's don't have airbags. But on the upper side of things is, when driving a side by side, you have way more vision when you are driving," Meyer said. "You can also add turn signals to these vehicles."

You can learn about ATV/UTV safety protocols here.