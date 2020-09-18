 Skip to Content

Dems drop Pompeo contempt threat after records turned over

7:06 pm National news from the Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Foreign Affairs Committee has dropped a threat of contempt against Secretary of State Mike Pompeo after the State Department turned over 16,000 pages of records related to a Senate investigation of Democrat Joe Biden’s son. House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel, D-N.Y., had subpoenaed Pompeo and threatened to hold him in contempt of Congress after months of requesting the records, which had already been turned over to the Republican-led Senate. The Senate probe is looking at Hunter Biden’s work in Ukraine, an investigation that Democrats say is an effort to boost President Donald Trump’s reelection bid. 

Associated Press

