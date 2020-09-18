Egyptian, Mexican, Moldovan exit in race for top post at WTO

GENEVA (AP) — World Trade Organization member states have trimmed a list of candidates vying to become its next director-general from eight to five by ejecting applicants from Egypt, Mexico and Moldova. The WTO’s General Council ruled out Jesus Seade Kuri of Mexico, Tudor Ulianovschi of Moldova and Hamid Mamdouh of Egypt. They had been hoping to lead the Geneva-based trade body that has become a lightning rod of criticism for Trump administration. Aspirants from Britain, Kenya, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia and South Korea made the cut. The previous WTO director-general, Brazil’s Roberto Azevedo, left the job a year early at the end of August after citing a “personal decision” to leave.