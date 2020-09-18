 Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

10:35 pm Iowa sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 48, Sidney 22

Algona 27, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 7

Assumption, Davenport 31, Central Clinton, DeWitt 6

Atlantic 7, Clarinda 0

Beckman, Dyersville 28, Cascade,Western Dubuque 19

Belle Plaine 20, BCLUW, Conrad 7

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 45, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 20

Camanche 42, Anamosa 6

Cedar Rapids Xavier 45, Newton 20

Center Point-Urbana 40, Union Community, LaPorte City 14

Central Lyon 50, Sheldon 14

Clarke, Osceola 35, Chariton 14

Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 42, Central Springs 0

Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 49, Highland, Riverside 27

Coon Rapids-Bayard 44, West Harrison, Mondamin 8

Decorah 45, Waterloo, East 8

Denver 21, Jesup 6

Dike-New Hartford 28, Aplington-Parkersburg 20

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 37, Ankeny Centennial 34

Dubuque, Hempstead 20, Cedar Falls 13

Edgewood-Colesburg 26, East Buchanan, Winthrop 14

Emmetsburg 27, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 0

Epworth, Western Dubuque 28, Waverly-Shell Rock 9

Fort Dodge 35, Carroll 13

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 8, Collins-Maxwell 6

Glenwood 21, Creston-Orient-Macksburg 14

Greene County 22, Nodaway Valley 19

Grinnell 80, Oskaloosa 32

Grundy Center 65, Lynnville-Sully 14

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 22, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 7

Hudson 20, East Marshall, LeGrand 0

Lake Mills 40, Nashua-Plainfield 6

Lamoni 32, Murray 30

Lawton-Bronson 42, Akron-Westfield 21

Lenox 46, Bedford 6

Mason City 26, Boone 12

Meskwaki Settlement School 32, Colo-NESCO 27

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 55, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 0

Montezuma 49, English Valleys, North English 12

Mount Vernon 21, Vinton-Shellsburg 13

Nevada 57, Knoxville 7

North Fayette Valley 28, New Hampton 27

Oakland-Craig, Neb. 38, Logan-Magnolia 0

Osage 22, Sumner-Fredericksburg 13

Pella 35, North Polk, Alleman 14

Pleasantville 48, Central Decatur, Leon 6

Regina, Iowa City 43, Wapello 16

Rockford 32, Dunkerton 28

Saint Ansgar 54, West Fork, Sheffield 21

Sibley-Ocheyedan 14, Hinton 0

Sigourney-Keota 48, Van Buren, Keosauqua 13

Sioux Center 27, MOC-Floyd Valley 0

Sioux City, East 34, Sioux City, North 0

South Central Calhoun 40, Pocahontas Area/L-M Co-op 7

South Hamilton, Jewell 28, South Hardin 6

South Winneshiek, Calmar 55, Postville 0

Spencer 42, Storm Lake 18

Spirit Lake 34, Estherville Lincoln Central 27, 2OT

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 31, Southwest Valley 7

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 60, Northwood-Kensett 50

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 28, Starmont 8

Waterloo, West 45, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 14

Waukon 58, Oelwein 12

Webster City 21, Humboldt 14

West Branch 43, Wilton 8

West Delaware, Manchester 56, Charles City 0

West Lyon, Inwood 48, Unity Christian 27

West Monona 20, IKM-Manning 7

West Sioux 38, Western Christian 31

Winterset 26, ADM, Adel 13

Woodbury Central, Moville 27, Okoboji, Milford 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

East Union, Afton vs. Fremont Mills, Tabor, ccd.

Independence vs. Crestwood, Cresco, ccd.

North Scott, Eldridge vs. Wahlert, Dubuque, ccd.

Prairie, Cedar Rapids vs. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy, ccd.

