Frosty, fall pattern into the weekend

Frost Advisory

Jackson and Monroe counties are under a Frost Advisory until 8 AM. The vegetation across much of Wisconsin is still susceptible to cold overnight temperatures. So, if you are able to cover or bring in any flowers, veggies that you want to keep striving through the next few weeks.

Finally Friday

With a chilly start under a high-pressure system, temperatures will continue to be below average. Highs will climb to the mid-60s under more sunny skies today. Tonight could be another frosty morning for those North of I-94 with lows back in the 40s for most in the Coulee Region.

Weekend look

The quiet pattern will last through the weekend. Sunny but hazy skies will dominate with a few passing clouds at times. Temperatures will stay fall-like with highs in the 60s and low 70s. However, a strong southerly wind will bring a slight chill to the air. But the southerly wind will start to tap into warmer temperatures for the next workweek.

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett