Ginsburg, a feminist icon memorialized as the Notorious RBG

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Friday at age 87, repeatedly showed a steely resilience in the face of personal loss and health problems. That resolve made the diminutive New Yorker a towering women’s rights champion and forceful presence at the court over 27 years. She made few concessions to age and health problems, working regularly with a personal trainer. She never missed time in court before the age of 85. Late in her court tenure, she became a social media icon, the Notorious RBG, a name coined by a law student who admired Ginsburg’s dissent in a case cutting back on a key civil rights law.