Injuries sideline Lions’ Golladay, Packers’ Clark this week

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay and Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark won’t be available Sunday for this NFC North matchup at Lambeau Field. The Lions’ injury report lists Golladay out for Sunday’s game as well as cornerback Desmond Trufant, guard Joe Dahl and tight end Hunter Bryant. Packers coach Matt LaFleur says Clark won’t be playing in the Packers’ home opener. Clark left a season-opening 43-34 victory over the Minnesota Vikings because of a groin injury.