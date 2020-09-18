Hungary’s Orban: Health care prepared for rising infections

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s prime minister says that the government has drawn up a “war plan” to defend against the new wave of the coronavirus pandemic and that the country’s health care system is prepared to handle to rising number of new virus cases. Viktor Orban said Friday on state radio that while everyone was asked to stay home during the first wave of the pandemic, the preparedness of hospitals and sufficient ventilators now made it possible, despite more cases, for the country to keep functioning while respecting strict rules about wearing masks and social distancing. Like Hungary, other countries in Eastern Europe like the Czech Republic, Romania and Slovakia also have announced record numbers of new daily cases of COVID-19.