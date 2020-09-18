Israel charges east Jerusalem woman with aiding Hezbollah

JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli court has charged a Palestinian woman from east Jerusalem with membership in a terrorist organization. Friday’s charges came after Israel’s internal security service said the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah recruited the woman, Yasmine Jaber, five years ago. She was arrested in early August. The Shin Bet internal security service says she was recruited by Hezbollah operatives at a conference in 2015 and asked to recruit others in east Jerusalem. It says she traveled to Istanbul on a number of occasions to meet Hezbollah operatives and communicated with them via social media. Her family has issued a statement denying the allegations.