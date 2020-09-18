Jude Law, Carrie Coon on the moody marital drama ‘The Nest’

Writer-director Sean Durkin returns to the big screen with his first film in nearly 10 years following his breakout debut “Martha Marcy May Marlene.” The new film, “The Nest,” is a slow-burn marital drama starring Jude Law and Carrie Coon as a couple who uproot their kids and their happy life in the U.S. for the promise of a grander one in the U.K. in the mid-1980s. Coon and Law were strangers before, but quickly found that they shared a common language thanks to their theater backgrounds. “The Nest,” an IFC Films release, is currently playing in select theaters nationwide.