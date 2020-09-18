Kids struggling to get proper sleep during Pandemic

La Crosse, WIS (WXOW) - Virtual schooling can often mean an inconsistent day to day schedule for kids, which could be impacting their sleep.

A sleep expert at UW Health says sleep is essential for both mental and physical health, especially during times of high stress.

Age can make a difference in how much sleep a child needs, but the key for all kids, according to experts, is a consistent sleep schedule.

"Even though it's challenging keeping a child on that same wake sleep schedule everyday is a good place to start. Another thing, having a bedtime routine. Even though these are kids who are too old for story time they're not too old for turning off devices an hour before bed. Having some kind of routine, whether it be reading, listening to music, that sort of thing," said Dr. Stephanie Jones, assistant director, Institute for Sleep and Consciousness at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health.

Dr. Jones also says if it's too difficult to keep kids off devices installing blue light filters through an app is also helpful.