La Crescent holds food truck event Saturday

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - Events like La Crescent's Applefest and others that bring the community together aren't happening this year due to the pandemic.

Depsite that, people are finding alternate ways to celebrate community.

On Saturday afternoon, several food truck vendors and local restaurants gather at the La Crescent Event Center to bring people together while staying six feet apart. It runs from noon until 6 p.m.

"It's kind of a safe alternative because we have so much space so we just kind of want people to come be organic about it. Bring your lawn chairs, your blankets, your face masks socially distanced from one another, enjoy the beautiful weather," said Megan Wieser of the Swing Bridge Pub.

For the safety of everyone who attends, plans call for those coming to eat to enjoy physically distanced tables. There are also hand sanitizing stations and indoor and outdoor bathrooms. Masks are required, although they are available from organizers if needed.

The Swing Bridge Restaurant, Fathead Steves, Sports Hub, Thai Fried Ice Cream, 360 Clean, Caramel Cheesecake Bites, Fried Egg Rolls and Rice, and Kaddy's Kafe are among those serving up meals.

Since it is La Crescent, you can also enjoy an apple with a meal.

Music starts at 2 p.m. with Radio Waves.

Donations will be accepted which go to the Applefest Committee to help with costs for next year's festival.