Libya’s east-based commander promises end of oil blockade

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Libya’s commander who rules the eastern half of the country says that oil production will restart soon, ending a months-long blockade of the nation’s vital oil fields. His rivals in the U.N.-supported government based in Tripoli, however, remain skeptical. The commander promised in a televised address on Friday that oil would start pumping again, for the first time since January. He also said exports would resume “on the condition that they not be used to support terrorist militias.” That’s his jargon for forces loyal to the western-based administration in Tripoli. His forces, backed by Russia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, control the country’s major oil fields and terminals.