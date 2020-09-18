Minnesota begins early voting as candidates visit the state

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The battleground state of Minnesota has begun voting in the presidential election. Polling stations opened in every county Friday morning and officials began mailing out absentee ballots. Dozens of voters lined up outside the early voting center in Minneapolis, where officials said 44 people had voted in the first half hour after the polls opened. Minnesotans are also expected to vote by mail in record numbers under special pandemic rules. Secretary of State Steve Simon says he expects around 1.2 million absentee ballots will be cast by Election Day with a total turnout of around 3 million to 3.1 million.