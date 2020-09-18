Nature School Day Camps from WisCorps support virtual learning

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The conservation group WisCorps Inc. now has a new way to supplement the virtual school year. Nature School Day Camps get kids outdoors while encouraging STEAM learning.

Emphasizing aspects of science, technology, engineering, arts and math, the day camps offer a way to boost the online schooling that many districts have right now. The day camps run for a week each. Kids in kindergarten through second grade can participate.

WisCorps said they are following COVID-19 guidelines for these camps, offering social interaction for small groups with distancing and hygiene regulations. A fee for each class helps support the group's mission.

Here's a brief description of the two remaining sessions:

Animal Adaptations: 9/21 – 9/25

It’s a wild world out there! Woodpeckers actually have a really long tongue and beavers have 2 sets of lips. Campers will learn all about the amazing adaptations that animals have to help them survive through stories, hikes, crafts and much more.

Creature Classifications: 9/28- 10/2

What makes a mammal a mammal? How do reptiles look? Find more about what makes each animal group so marvelous. From foxes to insects to all the other creatures in between, campers will learn through activities, crafts, games and more.

Register and learn more on the WisCorps website.