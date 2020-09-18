Nottingham’s slam helps Brewers rally to beat Royals 9-5

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jacob Nottingham hit a grand slam and Orlando Arcia added a three-run shot as the Milwaukee Brewers rallied from an early four-run deficit and beat the Kansas City Royals 9-5. Nottingham’s two-out blast to left off Danny Duffy capped a six-run rally in the fourth inning that put the Brewers ahead for good. The comeback had begun when Christian Yelich led off the fourth with his 150th career homer. Kansas City’s Salvador Perez went 4 of 5 with a homer, double, two runs and four RBIs.