Outdoor Mass for students

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - A picture perfect start of the day for students and staff at Crucifixion Catholic school in La Crescent allowed for an outdoor morning mass.

Taking place just across the street on the church rectory's lawn, students donning masks spread across the grass, some with chairs while others brought blankets. A few parishioners also joined the event. It was the first time since the start of the school year that the students were all able to attend mass together.

"I think the main thing is to recognize that even in the pandemic and the challenges of life, is what is still giving us life," said Father John Evans. "It's about who it is, who is standing by us."

The mass also featured music, but not in the usual manner. A choir of voices was instead provided by a flute.

"Music is ministry," said Maureen Norris, Crucifixion music teacher. "You need the music to help send the message of what the readings are and just create the atmosphere that's welcoming and enjoyable. Music adds so much."

Crucifixion resumed classes on September 1. Beginning next week students will resume attending mass in the church. They will have half of the students attend on Thursdays, the other half on Fridays.