Postal service to stop misleading mailers in Colorado

DENVER (AP) — The U.S. Postal Service has agreed to stop any remaining post cards en route to Colorado voters that have misleading information about mail-in voting in the state. The postal service sent as many as 2.4 million postcards to voters incorrectly urging them to request a mail ballot early. All Colorado voters are sent a mail ballot without requesting it. A federal judge blocked the postal service from sending out additional information in response to a lawsuit filed by Democratic Secretary of State Jena Griswold. In a settlement announced Friday, the postal service agreed to stop any additional cards from going out and check with Colorado before future mailings.