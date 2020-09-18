Puerto Rico getting funds for power grid 3 years after Maria

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has announced the release of nearly $13 billion to Puerto Rico to help rebuild the electrical grid and repair schools from the devastation of Hurricane Maria three years ago. The move comes amid criticism that the assistance was overdue and being released now only for political purposes. Trump, who has balked at providing assistance to the island territory, and former Vice President Joe Biden are courting voters in Florida, which is home to a large population of people from Puerto Rico. Florida is a critical swing state in the Nov. 3 election.