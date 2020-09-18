Sewing up support for Chaseburg’s 15th Sole Burner

CHASEBURG, Wis. (WXOW) - The Village of Chaseburg hosts its annual Sole Burner for the American Cancer Society on Saturday. It won't look the same as previous years, but some recent traditions cannot be stopped.

Longtime resident Margaret Rach isn't one to slow down, even when life's roadblocks throw her for a curve. At 88-years-old, there are plenty of reasons why she could slow down.

Rach survived three bouts with cancer and said she lost a niece to the disease. Her husband, James, also passed away six years ago.

"My husband was such a honey," said Rach. "Oh my gosh, he was such a loveable guy. I was so fortunate."

After he passed, Rach said she had to find something to do. So she tapped into a skill that had sat dormant for decades--embroidery.

Rach said, "I embroidered when I was still in grade school."

She started by making pillowcases and eventually moved onto quilts but not for herself.

"I guess I just decided I had to give back," Rach said.

For the past several years, Rach has donated her quilts to the Sole Burner event for the American Cancer Society. Over its 14 year history, organizer Linda DeGarmo said the annual walk in Chaseburg's Village Park has brought in more than $1.2 million for cancer research and support.

"Last year we raised $140,000," DeGarmo added.

Rach said her first quilt went for $800 at the Sole Burner auction. She now strives to make at least one a year for the event while also baking pies and still finding time to travel when she can. DeGarmo said this is just another example of Rach's generosity.

"Her family rents the Village Hall facilities and Village Park facilities. There's always a deposit that goes along with the hall facilities. She always says, 'You just keep this deposit and use it for something that needs to be done,'" said DeGarmo.

It's generosity from a giving spirit that's been down a rough road or three before, but still finds a way to keep going and keep sewing at the speed of life.

The 15th Sole Burner starts Saturday, Sept. 19 at 11 a.m. with a drive-through Chicken Q at the Chaseburg Village Park. Events continue following COVID-19 guidelines through the afternoon leading up to a Luminaria ceremony Saturday evening honoring those who fight cancer.