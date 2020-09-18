Testing backlog leads to jump in COVID cases in Winona County

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW/KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported a jump of 1,099 more COVID-19 cases in the state in Friday's update, along with a significant increase in reported tests.

100 of the cases listed on the MDH website were from Winona County. However, Winona County officials said the majority of the cases were due to a backlog of testing which they said was out of their control at the local level.

Winona County Emergency Management said many of the cases date back to late August with the majority between August 23-September 5.

More than half of the cases were released from isolation.

A post on their Facebook page said, "This is a reminder that we are all human, and sometimes mistakes can happen."

With the adjusted figures, Winona County has had 828 total cases to date.

Winona State President Scott Olson reacted to the news. “The vast majority of the numbers reported today are old cases and do not impact our current campus status or change our plans moving forward,” he said. “We still plan to ease our two-week self-imposed campus quarantine with a slow, phased reopening of campus beginning Tuesday, Sept. 22.”

Olson's statement said how many of the cases might be connected to Winona State isn't known at this time.

“We will continue to monitor newly reported active cases, as well as the results from this week’s community testing event on campus,” Olson continued. “We will also continue to test, trace, and be transparent with our community while remaining vigilant in our Count on Me efforts to mask up, back up, wash up, check up, and check in.”

Fillmore County had seven new cases on Friday, MDH said. Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

A total of 87,807 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota to date, including 9,426 health care workers, MDH said.

Health officials reported that 80,221 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 no longer need to be isolated.

The Department also reported a jump of more than 29,400 COVID-19 tests in Friday's update, a significant increase from the more than 19,500 COVID-19 tests reported in Thursday's update. On Tuesday and Wednesday, MDH reported less than 10,000 COVID-19 tests in its daily update.

About 1,791,680 COVID-19 tests have been completed in Minnesota to date, MDH said. Health officials said about 1,278,837 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, noting that some people get tested more than once.

MDH also reported in Friday's update that eight more people have died from COVID-19 in the state. The Department said six of the eight people who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities

A total of 1,950 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, the Department reported. MDH said 1,414 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

As of Friday, there are 250 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 136 patients hospitalized in the ICU, MDH said. That's four more patients hospitalized in the ICU, and four more patients hospitalized not in the ICU than the Department reported in Thursday's update.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

