“Twin-Demics” the term coined to describe COVID-19 and this year’s Flu Season

La Crosse, WIS (WXOW) - The cold months are fast approaching, leaving many questions about how COVID-19 will affect this year's flu season.

A local infectious disease expert fielded questions in a zoom media conference on Friday.

Dr. Gregory Poland, Director of the Mayo Clinic Vaccine Research Group, says there is no way for the average person to tell the difference between influenza and COVID-19.

Dr. Poland also says he agrees with CDC Director, Dr. Anthony Fauci, that masks are still our best defense against the virus.