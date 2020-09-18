UN food chief urges rich to help keep millions from starving

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The World Food Program chief warns that millions of people are closer to starvation because of the deadly combination of conflict, climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.N. program’s chief David Beasley urged donor nations and billionaires to help feed them and ensure their survival. He told the U.N. Security Council that the response to his warning five months ago of a potential “hunger pandemic” had averted famine but the work wasn’t done. He warned famine was possible in up to three dozen countries and could overwhelm places already weakened by conflict. He cited Congo and Yemen in particular as places where help was needed to keep people from starving.