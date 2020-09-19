2 dead, 1 missing after storm pounds central Greece

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Two people have died and one is reported missing in central Greece region of Thessaly after a storm pounded parts of the country overnight and caused flooding. Authorities identified the two victims as an elderly woman found dead in her flooded home and a 63-year-old shepherd who was swept by rising flood waters. They said a woman who ignored firefighter and police instructions not to drive into an area where a bridge spans a river is missing. The country’s firefighting service said early Saturday that it had fielded almost 2,500 calls and rescued more than 600 people. Train service linking southern and northern Greece was suspended.