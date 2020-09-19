As Trump holds back, tech firms step in on election security

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawmakers are increasingly turning to a new ally in their efforts to track foreign election interference. It’s the nation’s tech companies. Microsoft, Facebook, Twitter and others are frequently in touch with lawmakers about threats they identify from countries such as Russia and China. Microsoft recently announced that Russian hackers had tried to breach computers at more than 200 organizations, including political campaigns and their consultants. While lawmakers welcome the help, they say the companies’ efforts can only go so far. They want President Donald Trump’s administration to be more forthcoming about the election threats that federal agencies are seeing.