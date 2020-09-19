Badgerland Girl Scouts hold drive-thru sessions to find new members

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Badgerland Girl Scouts held a drive-thru informational session at Spence Elementary School on Saturday to find new members.

The organization is deploying leaders to schools around the area to hand out cookies, patches and information about how kindergarten through 12th-grade girls can join.

Though their events look a lot different during the pandemic, local scouts still participated in 85 virtual events over the summer.

"So whether they live in Hillsboro or Holmen they can still come to a virtual event and feel like they've connected with girls their age and see something and heard something remarkable and participated in it too," Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Badgerland Council Membership Development Specialist Teressa Roe said.

Roe will be at Northside Elementary and North Woods Elementary Sunday afternoon.