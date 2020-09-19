 Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

New
12:10 am Iowa sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 48, Sidney 22

AC/GC 35, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 0

Algona 27, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 7

Assumption, Davenport 31, Central Clinton, DeWitt 6

Atlantic 7, Clarinda 0

Audubon 80, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 0

B-G-M 42, GMG, Garwin 0

Ballard 35, Gilbert 14

Beckman, Dyersville 28, Cascade,Western Dubuque 19

Belle Plaine 20, BCLUW, Conrad 7

Bondurant Farrar 52, Carlisle 36

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 45, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 20

Burlington 16, Fairfield 15

CAM, Anita 42, East Mills 24

Camanche 42, Anamosa 0

Cedar Rapids Xavier 45, Newton 20

Center Point-Urbana 40, Union Community, LaPorte City 14

Centerville 45, Albia 7

Central Lyon 50, Sheldon 14

Clarke, Osceola 35, Chariton 14

Clear Creek-Amana 49, Benton Community 3

Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 42, Central Springs 0

Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 49, Highland, Riverside 27

Coon Rapids-Bayard 44, West Harrison, Mondamin 8

Davis County, Bloomfield 33, Central Lee, Donnellson 14

Decorah 45, Waterloo, East 8

Denver 21, Jesup 6

Dike-New Hartford 28, Aplington-Parkersburg 20

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 37, Ankeny Centennial 34

Dubuque, Hempstead 20, Cedar Falls 13

Dubuque, Senior 31, Cedar Rapids, Washington 0

Easton Valley 65, Springville 48

Edgewood-Colesburg 26, East Buchanan, Winthrop 14

Eldon Cardinal 43, Louisa-Muscatine 8

Emmetsburg 27, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 0

Epworth, Western Dubuque 28, Waverly-Shell Rock 9

Fort Dodge 35, Carroll 13

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 8, Collins-Maxwell 6

Glenwood 21, Creston-Orient-Macksburg 14

Glidden-Ralston 48, Ar-We-Va, Westside 34

Greene County 22, Nodaway Valley 19

Grinnell 80, Oskaloosa 32

Grundy Center 65, Lynnville-Sully 14

H-L-V, Victor 64, Baxter 58

Harris-Lake Park 39, Ruthven-Ayrshire 0

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 22, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 7

Hudson 20, East Marshall, LeGrand 0

Iowa Falls-Alden 39, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 20

Janesville 62, Clarksville 6

Kee, Lansing 30, Central City 0

Kingsley-Pierson 41, River Valley, Correctionville 14

Lake Mills 40, Nashua-Plainfield 6

Lamoni 32, Murray 30

Lawton-Bronson 42, Akron-Westfield 21

Lenox 46, Bedford 6

MFL-Mar-Mac 32, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 14

Marion 46, Clinton 0

Martensdale-St. Marys 67, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 34

Mason City 26, Boone 12

Meskwaki Settlement School 32, Colo-NESCO 27

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 55, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 0

Midland, Wyoming 62, West Central, Maynard 14

Missouri Valley 36, MVAO-CO-U 8

Montezuma 49, English Valleys, North English 12

Mount Ayr 57, Colfax-Mingo 8

Mount Vernon 21, Vinton-Shellsburg 13

Nevada 57, Knoxville 7

Newell-Fonda 41, AGWSR, Ackley 6

Newman Catholic, Mason City 28, North Butler, Greene 14

North Fayette Valley 28, New Hampton 27

North Linn, Troy Mills 39, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 35

North Tama, Traer 29, North Mahaska, New Sharon 12

Norwalk 49, Perry 0

OA-BCIG 55, East Sac County 7

Oakland-Craig, Neb. 38, Logan-Magnolia 0

Osage 22, Sumner-Fredericksburg 13

PCM, Monroe 68, Saydel 0

Pella 35, North Polk, Alleman 14

Pella Christian 21, Interstate 35,Truro 18

Pleasantville 48, Central Decatur, Leon 6

Regina, Iowa City 43, Wapello 16

Riverside, Oakland 27, Tri-Center, Neola 22

Rockford 32, Dunkerton 28

Saint Ansgar 54, West Fork, Sheffield 21

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 35, LeMars 12

Shenandoah 41, Red Oak 7

Sibley-Ocheyedan 14, Hinton 0

Sigourney-Keota 48, Van Buren, Keosauqua 13

Sioux Center 27, MOC-Floyd Valley 0

Sioux City, East 34, Sioux City, North 0

South Central Calhoun 40, Pocahontas Area/L-M Co-op 7

South Hamilton, Jewell 28, South Hardin 6

South Winneshiek, Calmar 55, Postville 0

Southeast Polk 34, Valley, West Des Moines 7

Spencer 42, Storm Lake 18

Spirit Lake 34, Estherville Lincoln Central 27, 2OT

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 31, Southwest Valley 7

St. Mary’s, Remsen 56, West Bend-Mallard 6

Stanton 68, Griswold 20

Tri-County, Thornburg 42, Twin Cedars, Bussey 28

Tripoli 52, Riceville 8

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 60, Northwood-Kensett 50

Underwood 42, Treynor 0

Urbandale 28, Indianola 27

WACO, Wayland 44, Moravia 13

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 28, Starmont 8

Washington 41, Mount Pleasant 27

Waterloo, West 45, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 14

Waukon 58, Oelwein 12

Webster City 21, Humboldt 14

West Branch 43, Wilton 8

West Delaware, Manchester 56, Charles City 0

West Lyon, Inwood 48, Unity Christian 27

West Monona 20, IKM-Manning 7

West Sioux 38, Western Christian 31

Williamsburg 34, West Burlington 14

Winfield-Mount Union 28, Iowa Valley, Marengo 12

Winterset 26, ADM, Adel 13

Woodbury Central, Moville 27, Okoboji, Milford 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bellevue vs. Alburnett, ccd.

East Union, Afton vs. Fremont Mills, Tabor, ccd.

Independence vs. Crestwood, Cresco, ccd.

North Scott, Eldridge vs. Wahlert, Dubuque, ccd.

Prairie, Cedar Rapids vs. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content