Friday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 48, Sidney 22
AC/GC 35, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 0
Algona 27, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 7
Assumption, Davenport 31, Central Clinton, DeWitt 6
Atlantic 7, Clarinda 0
Audubon 80, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 0
B-G-M 42, GMG, Garwin 0
Ballard 35, Gilbert 14
Beckman, Dyersville 28, Cascade,Western Dubuque 19
Belle Plaine 20, BCLUW, Conrad 7
Bondurant Farrar 52, Carlisle 36
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 45, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 20
Burlington 16, Fairfield 15
CAM, Anita 42, East Mills 24
Camanche 42, Anamosa 0
Cedar Rapids Xavier 45, Newton 20
Center Point-Urbana 40, Union Community, LaPorte City 14
Centerville 45, Albia 7
Central Lyon 50, Sheldon 14
Clarke, Osceola 35, Chariton 14
Clear Creek-Amana 49, Benton Community 3
Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 42, Central Springs 0
Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 49, Highland, Riverside 27
Coon Rapids-Bayard 44, West Harrison, Mondamin 8
Davis County, Bloomfield 33, Central Lee, Donnellson 14
Decorah 45, Waterloo, East 8
Denver 21, Jesup 6
Dike-New Hartford 28, Aplington-Parkersburg 20
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 37, Ankeny Centennial 34
Dubuque, Hempstead 20, Cedar Falls 13
Dubuque, Senior 31, Cedar Rapids, Washington 0
Easton Valley 65, Springville 48
Edgewood-Colesburg 26, East Buchanan, Winthrop 14
Eldon Cardinal 43, Louisa-Muscatine 8
Emmetsburg 27, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 0
Epworth, Western Dubuque 28, Waverly-Shell Rock 9
Fort Dodge 35, Carroll 13
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 8, Collins-Maxwell 6
Glenwood 21, Creston-Orient-Macksburg 14
Glidden-Ralston 48, Ar-We-Va, Westside 34
Greene County 22, Nodaway Valley 19
Grinnell 80, Oskaloosa 32
Grundy Center 65, Lynnville-Sully 14
H-L-V, Victor 64, Baxter 58
Harris-Lake Park 39, Ruthven-Ayrshire 0
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 22, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 7
Hudson 20, East Marshall, LeGrand 0
Iowa Falls-Alden 39, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 20
Janesville 62, Clarksville 6
Kee, Lansing 30, Central City 0
Kingsley-Pierson 41, River Valley, Correctionville 14
Lake Mills 40, Nashua-Plainfield 6
Lamoni 32, Murray 30
Lawton-Bronson 42, Akron-Westfield 21
Lenox 46, Bedford 6
MFL-Mar-Mac 32, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 14
Marion 46, Clinton 0
Martensdale-St. Marys 67, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 34
Mason City 26, Boone 12
Meskwaki Settlement School 32, Colo-NESCO 27
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 55, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 0
Midland, Wyoming 62, West Central, Maynard 14
Missouri Valley 36, MVAO-CO-U 8
Montezuma 49, English Valleys, North English 12
Mount Ayr 57, Colfax-Mingo 8
Mount Vernon 21, Vinton-Shellsburg 13
Nevada 57, Knoxville 7
Newell-Fonda 41, AGWSR, Ackley 6
Newman Catholic, Mason City 28, North Butler, Greene 14
North Fayette Valley 28, New Hampton 27
North Linn, Troy Mills 39, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 35
North Tama, Traer 29, North Mahaska, New Sharon 12
Norwalk 49, Perry 0
OA-BCIG 55, East Sac County 7
Oakland-Craig, Neb. 38, Logan-Magnolia 0
Osage 22, Sumner-Fredericksburg 13
PCM, Monroe 68, Saydel 0
Pella 35, North Polk, Alleman 14
Pella Christian 21, Interstate 35,Truro 18
Pleasantville 48, Central Decatur, Leon 6
Regina, Iowa City 43, Wapello 16
Riverside, Oakland 27, Tri-Center, Neola 22
Rockford 32, Dunkerton 28
Saint Ansgar 54, West Fork, Sheffield 21
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 35, LeMars 12
Shenandoah 41, Red Oak 7
Sibley-Ocheyedan 14, Hinton 0
Sigourney-Keota 48, Van Buren, Keosauqua 13
Sioux Center 27, MOC-Floyd Valley 0
Sioux City, East 34, Sioux City, North 0
South Central Calhoun 40, Pocahontas Area/L-M Co-op 7
South Hamilton, Jewell 28, South Hardin 6
South Winneshiek, Calmar 55, Postville 0
Southeast Polk 34, Valley, West Des Moines 7
Spencer 42, Storm Lake 18
Spirit Lake 34, Estherville Lincoln Central 27, 2OT
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 31, Southwest Valley 7
St. Mary’s, Remsen 56, West Bend-Mallard 6
Stanton 68, Griswold 20
Tri-County, Thornburg 42, Twin Cedars, Bussey 28
Tripoli 52, Riceville 8
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 60, Northwood-Kensett 50
Underwood 42, Treynor 0
Urbandale 28, Indianola 27
WACO, Wayland 44, Moravia 13
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 28, Starmont 8
Washington 41, Mount Pleasant 27
Waterloo, West 45, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 14
Waukon 58, Oelwein 12
Webster City 21, Humboldt 14
West Branch 43, Wilton 8
West Delaware, Manchester 56, Charles City 0
West Lyon, Inwood 48, Unity Christian 27
West Monona 20, IKM-Manning 7
West Sioux 38, Western Christian 31
Williamsburg 34, West Burlington 14
Winfield-Mount Union 28, Iowa Valley, Marengo 12
Winterset 26, ADM, Adel 13
Woodbury Central, Moville 27, Okoboji, Milford 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bellevue vs. Alburnett, ccd.
East Union, Afton vs. Fremont Mills, Tabor, ccd.
Independence vs. Crestwood, Cresco, ccd.
North Scott, Eldridge vs. Wahlert, Dubuque, ccd.
Prairie, Cedar Rapids vs. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com