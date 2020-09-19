 Skip to Content

Gradual warming this weekend

Highs Friday were in the 60s.
Weekend Planner looks great!
Saturday sunshine…

A return to southerly winds this weekend will signal the start of a slow warming trend. Highs will rebound into the middle and upper 60s today, and the readings will warm a few degrees into the upper 60s to lower 70s for Sunday afternoon. It’s perfect weather for any outdoor plans.

Warming next week…

Temperatures will return to the 70s and low 80s for next week. There are indications that the above average readings may last through the end of September. The weather pattern looks to be a dry one with little to no rain expected through the next 7 days.

Pollen season continues…

Mold counts will remain high over the coming days, but the ragweed pollen counts should be in the moderate range for the next several days. The ragweed season is gradually winding down.

Have a great evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

