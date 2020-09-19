Groups help spread word about safe voting

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Along with knowing the issues and the candidates is making sure you're safe to vote during the pandemic.

The League of Women Voters of the La Crosse Area and the Driftless Voter Coalition spent Saturday delivering voting information.

Organizers said about 25 volunteers helped place door handle fliers to areas of La Crosse with historically low voter turnout.

The handouts explain how a person can vote absentee by mail, early in-person, or how to vote at the polls on election day.

"Wisconsin really does have relatively complicated election rules. For people to know it, how to get information about it, how to get information from us is going to make them feel more comfortable with their voting whether that's at the polls on November third or before then," said Peter Nelson of the League of Women Voters of the La Crosse Area.

Members of the league said their goal is to get 80 percent of the La Crosse population to vote in the November election.

They believe it is achieveable after a favorable turnout in April's elections.

Typically, presidential elections see larger numbers of voters casting ballots.

You can learn more about the voting process with a non-partisan discussion from the Great Rivers United Way called the "Vote Safe Project: Your Vote Counts" on Tuesday, September 22 at 7 p.m.