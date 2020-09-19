Flowers, homemade signs by high court in Ginsburg tribute

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mourners have dropped off bouquets and gathered outside the Supreme Court early Saturday in quiet tribute to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Homemade cardboard signs and a collection of flowers blanketed the court’s grounds.

Hours earlier, hundreds of people gathered outside the court, singing in a candlelight vigil and weeping. Scores of candles flickered in the wind along the front steps as people knelt to leave bouquets of flowers, small American flags and handwritten condolence messages.

Ginsburg died Friday of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87.