La Crescent food truck event brings the community together

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - With La Crescent's Applefest the latest organization affected by COVID-19, those in charge had to find some safer alternatives to their traditional events.

Instead of an outdoor carnival-style event, area food trucks and local restaurants provided the attractions Saturday afternoon at the La Crescent Event Center.

"I think this community just really was yearning for the togetherness, to support people, to be together, and again everybody is being really safe and smart about it so it's nice for people to have something to do," said Megan Wieser of the Swing Bridge Pub.

In addition to serving food, there was musical entertainment from the band Radio Waves.

Donations made at the event go to support next year's Applefest activities.