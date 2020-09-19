Trump pledges woman for court, pushes Senate to move on pick

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump now is promising to put forth a female nominee in the coming week to fill the Supreme Court vacancy created by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

He's pushing the Republican-controlled Senate to consider the pick without delay.

At a North Carolina rally Saturday night, the president said he would nominate his selection despite Democrats’ objections. And, after conducting what he joked was a “very scientific poll” of the Fayetteville crowd, as to whether supporters wanted a man or a woman, he declared the choice would be “a very talented, very brave woman.”

He added that he did not yet know who his choice would be.