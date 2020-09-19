Non-profit organization builds beds for kids in need

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Sleep In Heavenly Peace built beds for children in need on Saturday.

With the help of the Shelby Fire Department and The Lions Club, they built a total of 60 beds.

Their first build was one year ago, but they had to put things on hold for the last few months because of COVID-19.

Though, the organization with 200 chapter across the country has not stopped trying to help families in need. Everyone that helps build is a volunteer and all materials come as donations except for a few things the organization has to purchase.

This 60 bed build was their largest to date and organizers said many people don't realize how great the need in the community is.

Each bed comes with a frame, mattress, bedding, pillow, and a comforter so the kid receiving the bed is all set up. It is an important aspect of their lives that many could take for granted.

"Once we deliver this bed to them they have a place they can call their own, a place they can go to be alone, nobody bothering them," Sleep in Heavenly Peace La Crosse Chapter President Mike Suchla said. "They can lay there, read a book. It's just a place for them to get away and kids need that too."

Suchla said he was overwhelmed with the amount of community support they have received at these events.

They hope to do another build next month.

Their goal is 20-30 beds.