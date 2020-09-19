Oops, says Emmy: ‘This Is Us’ actor gets Emmy after mix-up

LOS ANGELES (AP) — In a virtual Emmys version of the wrong-winner Oscars gaffe, Ron Cephas Jones’ guest actor award for “This Is Us” was announced for another nominee. The error occurred during Saturday’s online creative arts Emmys, precursor to Sunday’s main ceremony. It culminated a week of events honoring technical and other achievements. Saturday’s show, however, was the only one of the creative arts presentations to be televised, making the error more glaring. In a voice-over announcement, Jason Bateman was declared the winner for his guest appearance on HBO’s “The Outsider,” while the screen displayed Jones’ name for his work on NBC’s “This Is Us.”