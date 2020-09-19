Pedestrian hit by vehicle near Tomah

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - One person has life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle near Tomah Friday night.

Around 9:25 p.m., the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said an eastbound minivan hit the person who was walking westbound in the eastbound lane of traffic.

It occurred on Highway 16 near County Road T southwest of Tomah.

The sheriff's office reports the person was flown from the scene by GundersenAir with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the 2007 Dodge Grand Caravan was unhurt.

The highway was closed for 90 minutes following the crash. An investigation into the incident continues according to the sheriff's office.

No names were released by the sheriff's office pending notification of family.