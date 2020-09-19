Police, protesters clash as London eyes tighter virus rules

LONDON (AP) — Police in London have clashed with protesters at a rally against coronavirus restrictions. The protests came hours after the British capital’s mayor warned that it was “increasingly likely” that London would soon need to introduce tighter rules to curb a sharp rise in new infections. Scuffles broke out Saturday as police moved in to disperse hundreds of demonstrators gathered in central London’s Trafalgar Square. The “Resist and Act for Freedom” rally saw dozens of people holding banners and placards reading “This is now Tyranny” and chanting “Freedom!” Britain’s government imposed a ban on all social gatherings of more than six people this week in a bid to tackle a steep rise in COVID-19 cases.