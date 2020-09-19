Taiwan, US pay tribute to island’s leader, ‘Mr. Democracy’

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s leader, senior government officials and a high-level U.S. envoy have paid tribute to the man who led Taiwan’s transition to democracy, former President Lee Teng-hui. Keith Krach, the U.S. undersecretary for state, kept a low profile at the service. His presence at the event and on the island has drawn a strong rebuke from China, which sent 18 warplanes across the midline of the Taiwan Strait Friday in an unusually large display of force. President Tsai Ing-wen honored Lee for bringing about a peaceful political transition to the island democracy. Lee had built a separate Taiwanese political identity, distinct from mainland China, which claims Taiwan as part of its own territory to be reunited by force if necessary.