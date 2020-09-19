Voters discuss Presidential election

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Forty-five days before the 2020 Presidential election, voters discussed who they plan to vote for on November 3rd.

News 19 stood on the sidewalk in Trempealeau and at the farmer's market in downtown La Crosse to see if people would share who they're supporting and why.

"Obviously Joe Biden," Andrew Carter said. "Donald Trump has been a disaster for this nation and he'll be more of a disaster if we give him four more years."

"President Trump has saved us from China taking over as a superpower," Sharon Campbell said. "Trump has done a fantastic job on the economy. Is there any reason why people wouldn't vote for him is my question?"

"Personally, we voted for Biden," Gary Noling said. "We feel that [he] is going to give the veterans the best help that they need."

"I think I'm going to be voting for Biden," Fred Vandeventer said. "My parents raised me to think more of the working man as opposed to the real wealth in this country so I'm voting Democratic."

One registered voter said he will vote Third party.

"I would like to limit the amount I pay in taxes," he said. "Jo Jorgensen is out here to make sure that we have the freedom to decide if we want to pay for something."

Another registered voter remains undecided.

"I don't know who I'm going to vote for," Cindy Schlegelmilch said. "It's a tough decision this year. I don't really like Trump as a person. He is kind of a bully, but don't really like the other candidate."

Everyone who spoke with News 19 shared that they think it is important for people to do the research and then make an educated vote.

News 19 will broadcast an event on Tuesday, September 22 called "Vote Safe Project: Your Vote Counts".

The virtual discussion will be live-streamed on the WXOW Facebook page on Tuesday, September 22nd, at 7 p.m. You can also watch the event live on our WXOW.com website.