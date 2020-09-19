DHS: 100 more COVID-19 cases in La Crosse County, 2,283 in Wisconsin

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Wisconsin's Department of Health Services said Saturday that La Crosse County saw 100 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The county's total rose to 2,475 with the addition of the new cases.

Grant County also saw an increase of 79 new cases according to state figures. Some of the increase is from results coming in from testing sites earlier in the week. The county said they performed 1,142 tests at the sites.

In Wisconsin, the Department of Health Services reported 12,472 new test results since yesterday, of which 2283—or 18.3 percent—came back positive.

The remaining tests returned negative results. However, a negative test only means the person tested did not have the disease at the time. They could still contract COVID-19.

Measuring the percentage of new cases returned in tests each day helps differentiate if increases in cases are due to greater spread or more testing, according to DHS.

The seven-day average of daily reported positive cases rose to 1,708, up from 1,043 a week ago.

DHS reported three new deaths, raising the total to 1,241 people (1.2 percent of positive cases).

The state reported 10,189 new negative test results.

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 84,632 or 85.0 percent, are considered recovered.

Wisconsin hospitals are currently treating 362 patients with COVID-19. Of those, 105 are in intensive care units.

In the Western Region of the state, which is Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties, nineteen people are hospitalized, up 12 from Friday. Seven are in intensive care, an increase of two from Friday.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

Here is a look at the regional numbers:

COUNTY CASES DEATHS Buffalo 118 2 Crawford 139 (+4) 0 Grant 782 (+79) 19 Jackson 107 (+8) 1 La Crosse 2,475 (+100) 2 Monroe 378 (+17) 2 Trempealeau 526 (+14) 2 Vernon 167 (+3) 0 Figures provided by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services or individual county health departments

