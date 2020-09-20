La Crescent holds King Apple Parade

LA CRESCENT, Minn. - (WXOW) - Applefest's annual King Apple Parade went on in a safe way despite the fest itself being cancelled due to the pandemic.

With Applefest being such an important community event that several people look forward to each year, they got to experience the sense of togetherness that it brings just not in the way they usually do.

The parade featured different local businesses and families sat along the sidewalks and waved as they passed by.

"I know a lot of people didn't know they were having the parade but I think they did it safely," Cindy Steinhoff said. "They did it in a way where the people that wanted to be here were here, and I know for next year is going to be even bigger and better than ever."