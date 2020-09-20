Number of coronavirus cases in Iowa tops 80,000 on Sunday

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa health officials reported 881 new virus cases as of 10 a.m. Sunday to give the state 80,009 cases since the pandemic began. There was also one additional death reported since Saturday at 10 a.m., giving the state 1,265 deaths linked to the coronavirus. The state said Iowa had an 8.7% positivity rate over the past 14 days, but ten Iowa counties reported positivity rates over 15% over the past 14 days. The high rate means that public schools in Sioux, Lyon, Osceola, Crawford, Plymouth, Winnebago, Sac, Henry, Ida and Woodbury counties may be able to apply for a state waiver to provide instruction entirely online.