Safety protocols: Cousins, Vikings sacked in end zone again

Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings have failed to establish any type of comfort on the field in this strange 2020 season that’s already one-eighth done. They’ve found safety, very much the wrong kind. For the second straight game, Cousins took a costly sack in his own end zone. That helped the opponent gain steam on the way to a hefty halftime lead the Vikings proved ill-equipped to overcome. Cousins produced the worst passer rating of his NFL career, throwing three interceptions in a 28-11 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.