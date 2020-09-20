Staying warm to officially start the fall season

Sunny, but hazy

Sunday brought comfortable temperatures in the low 70s and some sunshine. It was hazy yet again however due to all the wildfires burning out west. That strong south breeze will die down a little bit overnight and lows will drop only to the mid 50s. A stray shower is possible for those to the west of the river.

Official Start to Fall

Tuesday 9/22 officially starts astronomical fall. We are trending pretty warm looking at highs near 80 for Monday through Wednesday. All in all, if you like the warmer temperatures this is your forecast. I have highs at least in the 70s heading into next weekend.

Pretty Dry

Our dry stretch of weather continues as we head through mid/late September. We have a couple of very slight chances for showers this week on Thursday and then again on Saturday, but nothing is looking to be very measurable.

Have a good night,

-Warren