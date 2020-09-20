UW-La Crosse student shares perspective on shelter-in-place

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - UW-La Crosse student said shelter-in-place order living conditions are not that bad.

After a high spike in positive COVID-19 cases, college administrators decided to cancel in-person classes and put a two-week order that students were to stay in their dorm rooms from Sunday, September 13 through September 27.

Students can leave their rooms and resident halls for outdoor exercise, work or getting groceries. Non-residents are not allowed inside the dorms, common area study spaces are closed, and masks are required until students enter their own room.

Freshman Austin Shaw lives in Eagle Hall and he said it's more of an honor system and that the resident advisers are not policing the hallways. He also said he does not blame the university for taking the extra precautions.

"They came in trying to establish at least somewhat of a normal experience for us which I appreciate," Shaw said. "They can't predict everything. So the fact that the cases rose more than they expected isn't their fault."

He said the meals aren't too bad. Students get allotted times to pickup three meals every day at an outdoor tent located near their dormitory.

When asked if he thought the school wanted students to live on campus solely to charge full tuition, Shaw disagreed.

"A lot of people wanted to come here it's not like they're forcing people here and forcing people to pay for the dorm here," He said. "They've given the option to go home so they've given both options. I think even at the beginning... even before classes started they said that if you want you can stay home and do online classes we'll be flexible with you."

Chancellor Joe Gow declined to comment until the school decides whether or not to extend the shelter-in-place or resume classes in-person after September 27.