Warming up this week

Sunny Saturday

Most of us got into the 60s on Saturday with some sunshine and a southerly breeze. Our average high this time of year in La Crosse is 72 degrees so slightly cooler than average today. This will change over the next few days.

Fall, but warm!

Heading into the official start of Fall (September 22), we're actually looking at pretty warm temperatures. Sunday brings us highs in the lower 70s with upper 70s for Monday and near 80 degrees returning for Tuesday and Wednesday. It's looking like a very pleasant forecast for the upcoming week with 70s for most. Our precipitation chances are pretty low. Sunday night a slight chance for a stray shower mainly west of the Mississippi River and then a slight chance again on Thursday. Let's just say if you need the rain this forecast will not be your friend.

Have a good one,

-Warren