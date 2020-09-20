Witnesses: Afghan government airstrikes kill 24 civilians

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Witnesses say Afghan government airstrikes killed at least 24 civilians, among them children, and wounded another six. The Defense Ministry said the target was Taliban fighters in northern Kunduz province. But witnesses contacted by The Associated Press say most of the victims of Saturday’s airstrike were villagers and farmers. They said Sunday an initial airstrike hit a residence belonging to a Taliban fighter, setting fire to a nearby house. When villagers ran to help those in the burning house, a second airstrike struck, killing the civilians. The Defense Ministry says it is investigating the claims of civilian casualties.